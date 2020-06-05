Kenneth Wayne "Ken" Morris
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Wayne "Ken" Morris
June 18, 1939 - June 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. Kenneth Wayne "Ken" Morris, age 80, of Macon, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home, after a brief illness. He was a native of Vidalia, served four years in the U.S. Air Force and moved to Macon in 1962. He moved to Hawkinsville in 1968 as manager of MidState Cable TV and returned to Macon in 1971. He founded his company in 1971, RCE of Macon and operated it until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing and attending bluegrass festivals. He was the family genealogist and was caregiver to many of his family members, friends and neighbors. Ken and his music buddies provided social entertainment for skilled nursing facilities, playing bluegrass and Hank Williams, Sr. tunes. Also, he participated in multiple bluegrass festivals and weekly practice sessions. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Morris and Eva Belle Rountree Morris; and a brother, Calvin Morris.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Melba Copeland Morris of Macon; five children, Brenda Morris Swann and husband John of Dalzell, South Carolina, Cindy Morris Walton and husband Bob of Lake Sinclair, Selina Morris Smith and husband Hugh of Vidalia, Daryl Morris of Macon, and Kenneth Doyle Morris of Raleigh , North Carolina; two sisters, Wynema Morris Colvin and husband Billy of Vidalia, and Kathy Morris McDonald and husband Barry of Tarrytown; three brothers, Philip Morris of the Center Community, David Morris and wife Kathy of Wheeler County, and Richard Morris and wife Renee' of Warner Robins; five grandchildren Ethan Cole Morris, Maeghan Zeigler, Ericka Danielle Swann, Bailey Shey Morris and Lydia Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, June 5th, at 3:00 p.m. in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Reece Mincey officiating.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting their website at stjude.org
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Wayne "Ken" Morris


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Center United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
310 North Street West
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 537-7877
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 4, 2020
Sincerest sympathy, much love, and many prayers. We love you all and are thinking of you during this difficult time.
Gene, Clydean, and Zane Cosper; Cindy, Ray, and Tiffany Sams; Kenny and Kittie Co
Friend
June 4, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 4, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Steve Wilkes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved