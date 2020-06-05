Kenneth Wayne "Ken" Morris
June 18, 1939 - June 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. Kenneth Wayne "Ken" Morris, age 80, of Macon, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home, after a brief illness. He was a native of Vidalia, served four years in the U.S. Air Force and moved to Macon in 1962. He moved to Hawkinsville in 1968 as manager of MidState Cable TV and returned to Macon in 1971. He founded his company in 1971, RCE of Macon and operated it until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing and attending bluegrass festivals. He was the family genealogist and was caregiver to many of his family members, friends and neighbors. Ken and his music buddies provided social entertainment for skilled nursing facilities, playing bluegrass and Hank Williams, Sr. tunes. Also, he participated in multiple bluegrass festivals and weekly practice sessions. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Morris and Eva Belle Rountree Morris; and a brother, Calvin Morris.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Melba Copeland Morris of Macon; five children, Brenda Morris Swann and husband John of Dalzell, South Carolina, Cindy Morris Walton and husband Bob of Lake Sinclair, Selina Morris Smith and husband Hugh of Vidalia, Daryl Morris of Macon, and Kenneth Doyle Morris of Raleigh , North Carolina; two sisters, Wynema Morris Colvin and husband Billy of Vidalia, and Kathy Morris McDonald and husband Barry of Tarrytown; three brothers, Philip Morris of the Center Community, David Morris and wife Kathy of Wheeler County, and Richard Morris and wife Renee' of Warner Robins; five grandchildren Ethan Cole Morris, Maeghan Zeigler, Ericka Danielle Swann, Bailey Shey Morris and Lydia Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, June 5th, at 3:00 p.m. in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Reece Mincey officiating.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting their website at stjude.org
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
