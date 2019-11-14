Kenneth Wynn
November 7,1923 - November 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Kenneth Wynn, 96, of Macon, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Salem Methodist Church with the Reverend Bobby Gale and the Reverend Gail Smith officiating. The family will greet friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service, as well as, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Flowers are welcome; memorial donations may be made to Salem Methodist Church, P.O. Box 94, Toomsboro, GA 31090.
Mr. Wynn was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. He retired from Ralston Purina after over 30 years of service. He was a graduate of Mercer University. An artist at heart, he loved the outdoors, walking and checking the timber, and working in his yard and garden. He was an active member of Salem Methodist Church for many, many years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Collins Wynn; parents, Samuel Braswell and Nannie Elliott Wynn; and 3 brothers.
Mr. Wynn is survived by his children, Warren "Ken" (Paula) Wynn of Macon, Eric Wynn of Macon, and Carol Wynn of Crawford County; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019