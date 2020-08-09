Kent Curtis Hall
July 3, 1963 - August 1, 2020
Fortson, GA- Kent Curtis Hall passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at home in Fortson, GA. Kent was born on July 3, 1963 in Madison, GA. He was retired from Southern Power, and enjoyed cooking, watching movies, traveling and spending time with those he loved.
Kent was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Boatright Hall, his parents, Ida Lee Burston Hall and Ernest Edward Hall Sr., and his niece, Alexis Renee Roulhac.
Kent is survived by his daughter Carly C. Jones (Richard) of Warner Robins; grandson Harrison B. Jones of Warner Robins; sisters Carolyn Little of Eatonton, and Diann Roulhac of Warner Robins; brothers Edward Hall Jr. of Madison, and Wayne Hall Sr. of Macon; sister-in-law Benjy Boatright of Vidalia; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
A family gathering will be planned to celebrate Kent's life. If you would like to honor his memory the family requests that donations be made in Kent's name to either Unity of Central Georgia, for their generosity to him when his wife, Nancy, passed away, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Donations can be made to Unity at 303B Main Street, Byron, GA. 31008 or at www.unityofcentralga.com
, and to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, or 1-800-822-6344, or at www.stjude.org
.
The Kent family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation – Columbus, Georgia 7500 Veterans Parkway, Suite A, Columbus, GA 31909. 706-577-0055.
