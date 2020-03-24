Deputy Kenterrous De'Wayne Taylor
Macon, Ga
- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Deputy Kenterrous De'Wayne Taylor will be held 1 PM Wednesday, March 25,2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Apostle Brenda Howard and Pastor J C Howard will officiate. Deputy Taylor, 27, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Kimberly Culler; father, Sedrick Taylor; fiancé, Jameisa Moss; children, Kaleb, Londyn and Karter Taylor; grandparents; four sisters; one brother and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2020