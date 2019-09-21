Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keren Frances Mossman

November 7, 1945 - September 19, 2019

Juliette, GA- Keren Frances Mossman, 73, of Juliette, daughter of the late Major Sidney Frank Dunkley and Gladys Burton Dunkley, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 6:30PM Hart's Chapel of the Cupola. The family will greet friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola.

Mrs. Mossman was born in Fulmar, England November 7, 1945 and began her adventure filled life, moving to Egypt with her parents at a young age. She eventually went back to England to continue her education at an all-girls boarding school. During summer holidays, she joined her parents on various trips to Cyprus and Malta, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Her parents moved to Germany, and after high school graduation, she joined them as well. The following year, she began her nurse training at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, in Exeter, England.

Mrs. Mossman continued working as a registered nurse and ward sister in Torquay, England for a number of years, where she met her husband, Dr. Paul Anthony Mossman. He, too, shared her passion for travel and they moved to Saudi Arabia and he worked for a large airbase and armed forces hospital. They enjoyed their time socializing with the large international medical community, as well as, the many other cultural opportunities the middle east had to offer. Their next adventure brought them to the United States, in the Tampa Bay Area. She thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis and relaxing by the pool with her two children. From Florida, she moved to Macon, Georgia, which she lived for 30 years. She returned to her role as a registered nurse at Macon Northside Hospital, where she quickly became a nursing supervisor. Her passion for nursing was inspirational, even prompting her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

After retirement in 2009, Mrs. Mossman filled her days with friends, family, her many grandchildren, and two black Labs, Lilly and Lucy. Mrs. Mossman is predeceased by both of her beloved parents.

Mrs. Mossman is survived by and will be terribly missed by her husband, Dr. Paul Mossman; daughter, Rebecca Mossman Carter (Frank); son, James Mossman (Jessica); grandchildren, Katelyn Mossman, Jackson Mossman, Jason Mossman, Ryan Mossman, Catherine Carter, Sarah Carter, and bonus grandchildren Margaret Carter, and Yance Carter.

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.





