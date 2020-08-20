1/1
Kerry Lewis
2017 - 2020
Kerry Lewis
July 31, 2017 - August 13, 2020
Roswell, GA- Kerry Elizabeth Lewis - Roswell, Ga
Kerry Elizabeth Lewis passed away August 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210, with Rev. Chip Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), 3395 Northeast Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30341 or CURE Childhood Cancer Foundation, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, Georgia 30338.
Kerry, affectionately known as "Kerry Girl," born on July 31, 2017, was the daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Lewis. She was always a happy girl, and her smile brought joy to everyone around her. She loved getting kisses on her head, music, bubbles, and playing her baby grand piano that her Nana and Papa gave her. Her two older brothers were her favorite people, and she loved being with them. Kerry was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer last October. She spent nearly eight months in the hospital, enduring many surgeries and chemo treatments. Kerry was known for blowing kisses to all the hospital staff that came into her room. We are grateful for all the wonderful care that the staff of CHOA gave to her.
We are thankful for the many friends and strangers who prayed for Kerry and supported our family these past months.
Kerry is survived by her parents, Ryan and Elizabeth Souma Lewis; brothers, John and Andrew Lewis; maternal grandparents, John and Nan Souma; uncle, Justin Souma; great-aunt Laura Ryan; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Kim Lewis; uncle, Coulby (Anna) Lewis; great-grandmother, Joyce Lewis; and many cousins.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
