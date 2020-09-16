Kesha "Butter Bean" Braxton-Rozier
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Kesha "Butter Bean" Braxton-Rozier will be held 1 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Leon Ward will officiate. Mrs. Rozier, 42, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, James Rozier; five sisters; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Kesha "Butter Bean" Braxton-Rozier