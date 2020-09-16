1/1
Kesha "Butter Bean" Braxton-Rozier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kesha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kesha "Butter Bean" Braxton-Rozier
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Kesha "Butter Bean" Braxton-Rozier will be held 1 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Leon Ward will officiate. Mrs. Rozier, 42, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, James Rozier; five sisters; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kesha "Butter Bean" Braxton-Rozier


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Samuellavickers
Friend
September 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bennie & Wanda Williams
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved