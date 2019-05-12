Keshawn Maurice "Ding" Jackson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Keshawn Maurice Jackson will be held 11 AM Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. James Baker will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mr. Jackson, 18, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Shaketta Jackson, father, Ricky Robinson; two sisters; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Keshawn Maurice "Ding" Jackson
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019