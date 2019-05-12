Keshawn Maurice "Ding" Jackson

  • "LongLiveDing FOREVER"
  • "Rest easy lil bro. You will truly be missed man 1 love"
    - Iman Jimenez
  • "Sorry for y'all loss"
    - Nan nan
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Keshawn Maurice "Ding" Jackson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Keshawn Maurice Jackson will be held 11 AM Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. James Baker will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mr. Jackson, 18, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Shaketta Jackson, father, Ricky Robinson; two sisters; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019
