KEVIN DELPH
PANAMA CITY, FL- Kevin Lee Delph, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry, GA. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Cemetery at First Baptist Church of Haynesville immediately following the service.
Kevin was born September 9, 1966, in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Perry, Georgia, in 1979 and graduated from Perry High School in 1984. For nearly 20 years, he has lived in Panama City, Florida, where he worked in residential and commercial construction primarily as a painter. Kevin was an avid Atlanta Falcon and NASCAR fan. He loved to cook, grill out, and entertain friends.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Zandra "Missy" Zimmerman Delph of Panama City, FL; his son, Dustine Delph of Warner Robins; his daughter, Meredith Bowden of Atlanta; his mother, Dorothy Thompson (Rick) of Perry; his father, Thurman Delph (Brenda) of Fountain, FL; two granddaughters, Thalia and Lilly; his brother, Scott Delph of Savannah; his sister, Melissa "Misty" Richardson; his step-sister, Catherine Moulton (Matt); and numerous cousins and other extended relatives.
Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019