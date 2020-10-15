Kevin DeMoses "Tab" WalkerAugust 6, 1977 - October 9, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Kevin DeMoses "Tab" Walker. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Leroy Daniely will officiate. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Lucille Walker. He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Grady Johnson; sister, Bridgett (Garrett) Walker; niece, Crystal Walker and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.