Kevin DeMoses "Tab" Walker
1977 - 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Kevin DeMoses "Tab" Walker. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Leroy Daniely will officiate. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Lucille Walker. He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Grady Johnson; sister, Bridgett (Garrett) Walker; niece, Crystal Walker and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

1 entry
October 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pat Bowick
