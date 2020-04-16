Kevin Lee Barnard Jr.
October 2, 1983 - April 11, 2020
Lizella, Georgia - Kevin Lee Barnard Jr. 36, of Lizella, Georgia went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, April 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray, Georgia.
Born in Macon, he was a member of Gilead Baptist Church and was a service technician with Raffield Tire Master.
He is survived by his mother, Tracy Allen Queen, Father, Kevin Lee Barnard Sr.(Wendy); Siblings, Kacey Barnard (Faith), Katelyn McLemore(Justin), Mackenzie Barnard and Nichole Winkel (Ryan). Grandparents, Donald Barnard(Eleanor); Robert and Barbara Allen.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Gilead Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 4800 Ivey Drive Macon, Georgia 31206.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com, and view the service live 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 by liking Fairhaven Funeral Home-Macon Facebook page.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020