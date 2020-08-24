Kevon D. AmicaMarch 22, 1993 - August 15, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Kevon DeWayne Amica. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park located at 2005 Woodlawn Drive Macon, GA. 31211. Bishop James Smith will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Markeesia Amica; two loving daughters, Ma'liyah & Ke'Moria Amica; mother, Jacquelyn Stubbs; father, W. Christopher Amica and host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.