Baby Khloe Rykel Rouse
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Baby Khloe Rykel Rouse will be held 1 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Baby Rouse, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Survivors includes her mother, Taeneisha Rouse; father, Javorian Sims; three sisters, Cassidy Harvey, Carmyn Harvey and Kaylee Rouse; grandfather, Trent Veal; great grandmother, Aggie Rouse; great grandfather, Robert Rouse and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
