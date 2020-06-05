Baby Khloe Rykel Rouse
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Baby Khloe Rykel Rouse will be held 1 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Baby Rouse, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Survivors includes her mother, Taeneisha Rouse; father, Javorian Sims; three sisters, Cassidy Harvey, Carmyn Harvey and Kaylee Rouse; grandfather, Trent Veal; great grandmother, Aggie Rouse; great grandfather, Robert Rouse and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.