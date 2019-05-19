Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Abston. View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Abston

May 12, 1965 - May 18, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Kim Abston, 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Heart of Georgia Inpatient Unit in Perry, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. Kim will then be laid to rest next to her father and sister at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Dr. Brad Brady will officiate. Kim adored flowers, or you may also donate to the in Kim's memory.

Kim was born in Warner Robins, GA on May 12, 1965 to Barbara Hudson and the late Dale (Bullet) Abston. She was a 1983 graduate of Northside High School and later attended Valdosta State University, where she continued to study her love of theatre. She held positions with Truckers Connection of Atlanta, acted as Activities Director at Peachbelt Nursing Home and later returned to Northside High School. Kim was heavily involved with the Georgia Pageant Committee and acted as a judge for many years. She absolutely loved the stage and had a voice like no other. Kim gave her whole heart and soul to everything she did and would do anything for her friends, family and her precious animals. She is preceded in death by her father, Dale (Bullet) Abston and her sister, Sheri Abston Matthews.

Left to cherish her beloved memory is her mother, Barbara (Emory) Hudson, step-sisters, Holly Johnson and Cherrie Kosikowski, best friend Mark Blankenship, niece and nephew Christi and Jason Matthews, and great nephew, Chance.

It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.





Donations

