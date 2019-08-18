Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Presbyterian Church Bryson City , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kim S. Hamrick

April 30 th , 1955 - August 4 th , 2019

Homosassa , Florida- Kim S. Hamrick passed away on August 4th, 2019 in Crystal River, Florida, she was 64.

Mrs. Hamrick was born on April 30th, 1955 to her parents Charles Schultz and Cecile Shultz Mace in Macon, GA. She was a member of the Warner Robins High School Class of 1973. She continued her education and graduated from the Norfolk General Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia in 1980.

Mrs. Hamrick was a Nurse Anesthetist in western North Carolina for many years. She also built and ran an award-winning Sleep Inn located in Bryson City. She later moved to Homosassa, FL.

Mrs. Hamrick was a giving and loving mother with a calling for helping all she came across. She was an active member of the Gainesville Old-Time Dance Society, had a passion for music and was a frequent world traveler. She was able to visit Cuba, Israel, New Zealand, Peru and Europe. On her adventures she explored the oceans scuba diving and made national headlines participating in the Micanopy, FL Independence Day parade.

Mrs. Hamrick is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Shannon Hamrick of Gastonia, NC; her son Alex Hamrick of Asheville, NC; brother and sister-in-law Ricky Schultz and Connie Schultz of Cochran, GA one nephew, three great nephews and one great niece. She is preceded in death by her Mother Cecile Schultz Mace and Father Charles Schultz.

There will be a memorial service for Kim Hamrick on September 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Bryson City, NC. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mrs. Hamrick's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Nature Conservancy in her honor.





