1/1
Kimber Kate Williams
2010 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimber Kate Williams
April 5, 2010 - July 13, 2020
Milan, Georgia- Kimber Kate Williams, of Milan, age 10, died suddenly on Monday, July 13th, 2020 in Milan.
Kate liked to call cows, go fishing, ride horses, go to the lake, sing, dance, tumble and play with all of her cousins and baby sister. There wasn't much that she didn't like to do. She loved to go hog hunting with Daddy.
She was a member of Dodge Elite Cheer and played Chauncey Basketball and was a dancer and tumbler at BeDazzled Performing Arts Company. She did Lyrical, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Clogging & Tumbling. She attended South Dodge and was going to be in the 5th grade.
Graveside services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 in the Milan City Cemetery. The Rev. James Dupree and the Rev. Blake Rogers will officiate.
Survivors include her parents, Henry and Jenna Williams of Milan; sister, Kyla Williams of Milan; grandfather, Stanley Taylor of Milan, grandmother, Jennifer Roberson of Milan,mimi, Trina Williams of Milan; uncles, Don (Casey) Taylor of Milan, Brian (Tonya) Taylor of Milan, J.J. (Hannah) Williams of Jesup; great-grandmother, Eunice H. Simmons (Little Granny);cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Madalyn Williams and her grandfather, Jeff Williams; aunt, Katy Williams; great-grandmother, Catheryn Taylor; great-grandfather, T.F. Simmons.
Please express your condolences at lowesfuneralhome.net
The family will be meeting at Brian and Tonya Taylor home, 1235 Milan Chauncey Road, Milan.
Lowe's Funeral Home of Helena has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kimber Kate Williams


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Milan City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lowe's Funeral Home
300 8th Street
Helena, GA 31037
(229) 868-5070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved