Kimber Kate Williams
April 5, 2010 - July 13, 2020
Milan, Georgia- Kimber Kate Williams, of Milan, age 10, died suddenly on Monday, July 13th, 2020 in Milan.
Kate liked to call cows, go fishing, ride horses, go to the lake, sing, dance, tumble and play with all of her cousins and baby sister. There wasn't much that she didn't like to do. She loved to go hog hunting with Daddy.
She was a member of Dodge Elite Cheer and played Chauncey Basketball and was a dancer and tumbler at BeDazzled Performing Arts Company. She did Lyrical, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Clogging & Tumbling. She attended South Dodge and was going to be in the 5th grade.
Graveside services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 in the Milan City Cemetery. The Rev. James Dupree and the Rev. Blake Rogers will officiate.
Survivors include her parents, Henry and Jenna Williams of Milan; sister, Kyla Williams of Milan; grandfather, Stanley Taylor of Milan, grandmother, Jennifer Roberson of Milan,mimi, Trina Williams of Milan; uncles, Don (Casey) Taylor of Milan, Brian (Tonya) Taylor of Milan, J.J. (Hannah) Williams of Jesup; great-grandmother, Eunice H. Simmons (Little Granny);cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Madalyn Williams and her grandfather, Jeff Williams; aunt, Katy Williams; great-grandmother, Catheryn Taylor; great-grandfather, T.F. Simmons.
Please express your condolences at lowesfuneralhome.net
The family will be meeting at Brian and Tonya Taylor home, 1235 Milan Chauncey Road, Milan.
Lowe's Funeral Home of Helena has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Kimber Kate Williams