Kimberly Ann Louise Jones
February 14, 1983 - February 29, 2020
Macon, Georgia- A donor hero, Kimberly Ann Louise Jones, 37, entered into rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Kimberly was the daughter of Douglas C. Foss, Sr. and Patricia A. Foss. She worked in sales at Turf Magic Lawn Care in Forsyth, Georgia.
Kimberly had a love for the martial arts, and was a certified taekwondo instructor with a third degree black belt. She also enjoyed playing softball, going to the beach, fishing, working outside, pranking, and being around friends and family members. Kimberly had a great love for animals and sports, and was a huge Florida Gator fan. Kimberly was a loving mother, step-mother, step-grandmother, daughter, life partner, aunt, and sister, who will be remembered for being a great listener, outgoing, fun spirited, and kind hearted.
The date, time, and location of Kimberly's service will be shared with loved ones and close friends at a later date.
In addition to her parents, Kimberly's memory will forever be treasured by her daughter, Hailey Jones; stepchildren, Spencer Jones (Kalley), Nathaniel Flores, Celest Flores, and Elizabeth Flores; step grand-child, Nash Jones; brother, Douglas C. Foss, Jr. (Amy); nieces, Susannah, Avery, and Charlotte Foss; and life partner, Linda Yun.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2020