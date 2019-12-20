Kimberly Anne Touchton
11/11/1997 - 12/16/2019
Byron, GA- Kimberly Anne Touchton, 22, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Byron Baptist Church, 100 West White Road in Byron, with visitation at 2:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 3:00PM with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Rev. Owen Bozeman and Rev. Ray Mizelle will officiate.
Born in Warner Robins, Kimberly had worked as a CNA at Oaks Nursing Home and was currently working at Fountain Blue Nursing Home. She was a member of Byron Baptist Church.
Survivors include her parents, William and Charlotte Touchton of Fort Valley; brother, Matthew Touchton of Fort Valley; fiance, Dillon Davis of Byron; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Jane Touchton of Valdosta; maternal grandmother, Ollie Gay of Butler; maternal grandfather, Howard Gunter (Edna) of Jacksonville, Florida; and a nephew, Hayden Touchton.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019