Kimberly Belcher Troup
October 30, 1961 - June 26, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Kimberly Ann Belcher Troup passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Services and Burial will be private.
Preceded in death by her father, Robert Wayne Belcher, grandmother, Martha Eason Rucker and grandfathers Charles Daniels & Joseph Rucker. Survived by her mother, Charlotte Sydney Daniels Belcher of Baconton, her children, Zachary Gossett of Forsyth & Haley Troup of Forsyth, siblings Kathy Johnson (Ronnie) of Albany, Brent Belcher of Albany & Kandy Belcher of Forsyth, her grandchildren, Kiera Gossett, Kane Gossett, Thorsten Gossett and Madelyn Hancock, and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Dougherty County High School in 1979; her career was a worker's compensation adjuster for Amerisafe Risk Services, Inc. She loved the beach and spending time with her family. Anyone that knew her knew she was dedicated to having a positive attitude. She wanted to bless everyone with "love and light". She put others before herself, and loved as hard as she could. "
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kimberly Belcher Troup
Published in The Telegraph on July 5, 2019