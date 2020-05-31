Kimberly Bostick Hampton
02/11/1979 - May 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Kimberly Dawn Bostick Hampton, 41, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. William C. Pilcher will officiate.
Born in Macon, Georgia, she attended Central Fellowship Christian Academy and was a 1997 graduate of Windsor Academy. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dallas, Texas.
Kimberly was former director of Stepping Stones Day Care in Hutto, Texas and cherished each and every child she taught at Houston Road Day Care, Rosa Taylor School and most recently worked at GEICO. She was an avid football fan, and boy she could bark and growl with the best of them for her beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and the Dallas Cowboys and later the Texas Longhorns, and was an accomplished personal photographer.
She is survived by her sons, Cody Ray Hampton and Shane Thomas Hampton, Parents, M.V. and Jackie Bostick; Sister, Virginia (Ginny) Bostick Fossett (Charles); Nieces, Virginia Rose Lynn Bostick, Serenity Rose Fossett, Faith Lynn Ann Fossett; nephew, Thomas R. Bostick.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Alicia Carr, Grandparents, Thomas S. and Lois Goff Davis, Morton V. and Rebecca Waldron Bostick.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations for her boys in care of M.V. Bostick, 6521 Barfield Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kimberly Bostick Hampton
02/11/1979 - May 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Kimberly Dawn Bostick Hampton, 41, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. William C. Pilcher will officiate.
Born in Macon, Georgia, she attended Central Fellowship Christian Academy and was a 1997 graduate of Windsor Academy. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dallas, Texas.
Kimberly was former director of Stepping Stones Day Care in Hutto, Texas and cherished each and every child she taught at Houston Road Day Care, Rosa Taylor School and most recently worked at GEICO. She was an avid football fan, and boy she could bark and growl with the best of them for her beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and the Dallas Cowboys and later the Texas Longhorns, and was an accomplished personal photographer.
She is survived by her sons, Cody Ray Hampton and Shane Thomas Hampton, Parents, M.V. and Jackie Bostick; Sister, Virginia (Ginny) Bostick Fossett (Charles); Nieces, Virginia Rose Lynn Bostick, Serenity Rose Fossett, Faith Lynn Ann Fossett; nephew, Thomas R. Bostick.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Alicia Carr, Grandparents, Thomas S. and Lois Goff Davis, Morton V. and Rebecca Waldron Bostick.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations for her boys in care of M.V. Bostick, 6521 Barfield Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kimberly Bostick Hampton
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.