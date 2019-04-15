Kimberly Evette Royal
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Kimberly Evette Royal will be held 11 AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Smith Street Baptist Church. Pastor Willie Finney, Jr. will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Royal, 47, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Wendall Royal; mother Margie Johnson; one child, Janesia Royal; one sister, Terica Jackson; four brothers, Travis (Natalie) Jackson, Sean Jackson, Frederick (Yai) Jackson, Patrick Jackson; one grandchild, Ja'Carri Royal; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2019