Kimberly (Olson) Jones
October 25, 1965 - December 19, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Kimberly Jean (Olson) Jones, 54, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Medical Center- Navicient Health in Macon, GA. Services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Grace Church, 1736 Houston Lake Rd, Perry, GA 31069. The visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the services beginning at 9:00 am. Reverend Don Caulley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family for Nina's college fund as she will be pursuing a nursing degree so she can help care for others as they cared for her mother.
Kimberly was born on October 25, 1965 in Lynnwood, PA to the late Thomas Olson, Sr. and Jean (Blythe) Olson. She was a homemaker who cared dearly for her family and made sure their every need was met. Kimberly was an active member at Grace Church, where she was involved with the youth program and bible studies. She enjoyed arts and crafts. Kimberly was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Dohn Jones of Kathleen, GA; children: Thomas Olson, Janene Jobin, John Goepel and Nina Jones; mother: Jean (Blythe) Olson; 4 grandchildren; brother: James Olson; sister: Cindy Wallin.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kimberly (Olson) Jones
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2019