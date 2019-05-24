Kimberly N. Malcom Reinerth
May 30, 1974 - May 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA.- Kimberly N. Reinerth went to be with her Lord and savior on Monday, May 20, 2019. Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with Mike Mays officiating. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at 1:00PM to 2:00PM Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Following the service Kimberly will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Kimberly was born in Warner Robins, Georgia to Sandra Crumpton Malcom and Phillip Malcom. She had a kind and loving soul, a wonderful personality, and a smile that would light up the room. Kimberly was a devoted mother to her daughter, Gracie.
Kimberly's memory will forever be cherished by her loving daughter, Gracie Reinerth; father, Phillip Malcom; mother, Sandra Crumpton Malcom; brothers, Randy (Joy) Malcom, Shane (Susan) Malcom, and Lee Malcom. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019