King Solomon Raines Jr.
1949 - 2020
Macon, GA- King Solomon Raines, Jr. passed May 16, 2020 in Macon, GA. He was born in Macon to the parentage of the late King Solomon Raines, Sr. and Ida Bell Schofield Raines. He was educated in the Bibb County School System and received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Tuskegee University. He was Regional Industrial Hygienist for OSHA and retired after many years of service.
He is survived by two nieces, LaDonna Stevenson of Duluth, GA and Latonia Raines of Kalamazoo, MI.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
With heartfelt love and sympathy for the family of King. He was a distinguished and smart gentleman. Always keep his memories in your heart.
Cordelia Poe
Classmate
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
