King Solomon Raines, Jr.September 9, 1949 - May 16, 2020Macon, GA- King Solomon Raines, Jr. passed May 16, 2020 in Macon, GA. He was born in Macon to the parentage of the late King Solomon Raines, Sr. and Ida Bell Schofield Raines. He was educated in the Bibb County School System and received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Tuskegee University. He was Regional Industrial Hygienist for OSHA and retired after many years of service.He is survived by two nieces, LaDonna Stevenson of Duluth, GA and Latonia Raines of Kalamazoo, MI.Hutchings Service