Kira Denise Harris
July 11, 1982 - March 19, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Kira Denise Harris. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union Bibb Cemetery located on 7181 Zebulon Road Macon, GA 31220. Reverend Henry Ficklin will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories five loving children, Robert Jr, RaKashia & Ge'Mya Parks, Gabriella & Isabella Harris; Three devoted siblings, Kelvin & La'Shanda Harris and Gwen Mckenzie as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020