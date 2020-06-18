Kolton John McNeal
December 15, 1998 - June 15, 2020
Hillsboro, GA- Kolton John McNeal, 21, of Gray, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. His loving heart and precious smile are greatly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at outside Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20,2020 at 11:00AM at Cedar Ridge Cemetery with the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Jones County High School Golf Team, 339 Railroad St., Gray, GA 31032.
Kolton graduated from Jones County High School in 2017, where he was a member of the golf team, which he dearly loved. He worked as a landscaper and took great pride in his work. Kolton was preceded in death by his uncle and namesake, John Daniels, his paternal great grandparents, Herman and Sybil Avant, and his maternal great grandparents, Dennis and Norma Thompson.
Kolton is survived by his son, Rylan Tate McNeal; father, Wayne McNeal (Amy Franklin); mother, Allyson Hitchcock (William); brother, Kendall McNeal (Christina Marino) sisters, Kaylee McNeal and Kenadie Inboden; grandparents, Bobby and Christine Daniels and Robby and Patty Long; nieces, Ellee McNeal and Emery McNeal; special friend, Carlie Lowe; and several loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kolton John McNeal
December 15, 1998 - June 15, 2020
Hillsboro, GA- Kolton John McNeal, 21, of Gray, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. His loving heart and precious smile are greatly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at outside Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20,2020 at 11:00AM at Cedar Ridge Cemetery with the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Jones County High School Golf Team, 339 Railroad St., Gray, GA 31032.
Kolton graduated from Jones County High School in 2017, where he was a member of the golf team, which he dearly loved. He worked as a landscaper and took great pride in his work. Kolton was preceded in death by his uncle and namesake, John Daniels, his paternal great grandparents, Herman and Sybil Avant, and his maternal great grandparents, Dennis and Norma Thompson.
Kolton is survived by his son, Rylan Tate McNeal; father, Wayne McNeal (Amy Franklin); mother, Allyson Hitchcock (William); brother, Kendall McNeal (Christina Marino) sisters, Kaylee McNeal and Kenadie Inboden; grandparents, Bobby and Christine Daniels and Robby and Patty Long; nieces, Ellee McNeal and Emery McNeal; special friend, Carlie Lowe; and several loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kolton John McNeal
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.