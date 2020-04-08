Kotwang De'Shasta Childs
September 02, 1975 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Kotwang De'Shasta Childs. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope AME Church Cemetery located at 7215 Industrial Hwy, Macon, GA. 31216. Reverend Dr. Ralph M.Cherry will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three siblings, Aretha Jones, Eric Thomas & Jamila French; her father, Edward J. Childs and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2020