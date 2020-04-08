Kotwang De'Shasta Childs (1975 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Im glad I got to know you during all the special Olympics..."
    - Lashadrid Dixon
  • "WEAR GOING TO MISS YOU SWEET GIRL I KNOW HER FROM SPECAIL..."
    - APRIL WHITE
  • "Fly High Angel Girl. You will surely be missed. Love you"
    - Judith Samuels
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
private (Family Only) at Mount Hope AME Church Cemetery
7215 Industrial Hwy
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Kotwang De'Shasta Childs
September 02, 1975 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Kotwang De'Shasta Childs. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope AME Church Cemetery located at 7215 Industrial Hwy, Macon, GA. 31216. Reverend Dr. Ralph M.Cherry will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three siblings, Aretha Jones, Eric Thomas & Jamila French; her father, Edward J. Childs and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2020
