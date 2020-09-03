1/1
Kristy Sue Montgomery
1962 - 2020
September 24, 1962 - August 31, 2020
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA- Kristy Sue Montgomery, 57, passed away at her home on Monday, August 31, 2020. A funeral service for Kristy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the chapel of Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Kristy will then be laid to rest privately on a later date in Crowell United Methodist Church cemetery. Reverend Jordan Kersey will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Methodist Home for Children, 304 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204.
Kristy was born on September 24, 1962 in Reynolds, Georgia to the late Russell S. and Barbara (Hancock) Montgomery. She was a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in computer sciences and was a Certified Information Technology Professional. Kristy had a giver's heart, always put others before herself and loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her beloved memory is her brother, Russ Montgomery (Leigh) of Kathleen, Georgia; her sister, Leisa Highfield (Jacky) of Grovetown, Georgia; four nephews, one niece, one great niece and two great nephews. She'll also be remembered by innumerable extended friends and family.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
