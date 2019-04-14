Krystal Ann Campau
Macon, Georgia- Krystal Ann Campau, 53, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Visitation will be held 6:00pm-7:00pm, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Memorial services will follow at 7:00pm, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Walston officiating.
Ms. Campau was born May 26, 1965, in Macon and was the daughter of the late William Carl Gordon, Jr. Ms. Campau loved to travel the world and was a history buff. She enjoyed a good movie, listening to music but was most proud of her skills in the kitchen, being labeled as a great chef by her family.
Ms. Campau is survived by her daughter: Savannah Sharp; sons: Eric Ottrok and Noah Campau; mother: Gaynelle Gordon and her grandchildren: Jade Sharp, Kali Sharp, Weston Ottrok and Falon Strout.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Krystal Camapu. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019