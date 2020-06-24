Kyle Cornell Dismuke
February 24, 1944 - June 23, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Kyle Cornell Dismuke, 76, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Kyle was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, on February 24, 1944, to the late William Fred Dismuke and Julene "Tez" Lawhun. He loved his country and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Kyle served in active duty for four years plus an additional 38 years in the Air Force Reserve. He did this while concurrently working in Civil Service for a total of 42 years.
In his free time, Kyle loved spending time and traveling with his family, metal detecting, spoiling his Yorkie, "Brownie," and visiting with friends in Bonaire at Mr. Tom's Hardware Store and the White Diamond. He also enjoyed restoring old cars and supervising his son and grandson while they worked on them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Angela Dismuke Ratliff (Scott); brother, Freddie Dismuke; and stepfather, William "Don" Lawhun.
Kyle is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Fields Dismuke; son, Greg Dismuke (Kim); grandchildren, Dalton Dismuke, Sydney Holcomb (Jarrett) and Tamara Morfoot; siblings, David Dismuke, Donna Lawhun Dearth (Rich), and Danny Lawhun (Renee); and several adoring nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be Thursday, June, 25, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Rodgers officiating. After the service, Kyle will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family asks that guests dress casually at the service. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 24, 2020.