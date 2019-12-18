Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM The Way Baptist Church Interment Following Services Perry Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

KYLE DARSEY

PERRY, GA- Kyle Darsey, 32, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019, after injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Way Baptist Church. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In honor of Kyle's love for Georgia Bulldogs, friends and family are invited to wear their favorite UGA attire and accessories (or red and black) to the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to The Way Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1964 Marshallville Road, Perry, GA 31069.

Kyle was born in Macon on December 31, 1986. He had lived in Houston County all of his life and went to Perry High School. He worked for Advanced Drainage System as an Extrusion Welder, then accepted a position with CEMEX in 2018 as a Plant Utility Operator where he was settled and working towards a lifetime career. An avid Georgia Bulldog fan, Kyle loved going to UGA football games. He had so many friends; Kyle loved them as much as he loved them. He had a great sense of humor and kept everyone laughing. Kyle spent lots of time with his friends grilling out, fishing, duck hunting, and just living life to the fullest. He was an "old soul" who listened to classic rock and "old country" music. Kyle liked to live big and play big, but he knew he would spend eternity in Heaven. He was a member of The Way Baptist Church and cherished the memory of being baptized together with his mother, Connie, in the Flint River years ago.

Although Kyle passed away at such a young age, he lived his final hours on this earth doing what he loved to do – riding "back roads" on a motorcycle. He always enjoyed back roads in a truck, especially dirt ones. But the freedom of riding a motorcycle on an open road with the wind brushing his cheeks was pure happiness for him. Kyle was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Delmar "Popeye" Lynn; and his paternal grandparents, Jake and Flossie Darsey.

Left to cherish the memories of Kyle are his parents, Connie Lynn Adams (Chris) of Ft. Valley, and Dennis Darsey (Kathy) of Elko; his brother, Elliot Darsey (Jaime) of Perry; his step-siblings, Cody Adams (Jaime), Cheltsie Adams, Chad Hamsley, and Kim Law (Chad); his maternal grandmother, Eunice "Nanny" Barnes. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his American Bulldog, Max, his four-legged "fur baby".

Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019

