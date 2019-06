Kyle L. SolieNovember 17, 1983 - June 26, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Kyle Wayne Solie, 35, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, South Pleasant Hill, Warner Robins. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the church.Kyle was born on November 17, 1983 in Warner Robins, GA. He worked for Roberts Electric for several years. He loved to watch football and was a huge Alabama fan, loved the Roll Tide. Kyle was an avid outdoors-man. He would always make you smile no matter what was going on. He will always be remembered by his mother as a shining star in her world. He will be greatly missed by all knew him.His loving memory will forever be cherished by his mother, Tonia Majors; daughter, Peyton Solie; sister, Kristina Williams (Scott); aunts, Candice Pike (Dale), Cindy West, Mary Kay Boyd (Ken); uncle, Mike Majors (Tina); cousins, Kristie Lightsey, Shelly Austin (Nash), Casie Crosby (Jason), Kayla Hensley (Randall), Kelly Boyd and extended family and friends.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homestead Hospice for their love and care during a difficult time.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 in memory of Kyle.Please sign the registry online at www.heritagemfh.com Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.