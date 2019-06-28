Kyle L. Solie
November 17, 1983 - June 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Kyle Wayne Solie, 35, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, South Pleasant Hill, Warner Robins. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the church.
Kyle was born on November 17, 1983 in Warner Robins, GA. He worked for Roberts Electric for several years. He loved to watch football and was a huge Alabama fan, loved the Roll Tide. Kyle was an avid outdoors-man. He would always make you smile no matter what was going on. He will always be remembered by his mother as a shining star in her world. He will be greatly missed by all knew him.
His loving memory will forever be cherished by his mother, Tonia Majors; daughter, Peyton Solie; sister, Kristina Williams (Scott); aunts, Candice Pike (Dale), Cindy West, Mary Kay Boyd (Ken); uncle, Mike Majors (Tina); cousins, Kristie Lightsey, Shelly Austin (Nash), Casie Crosby (Jason), Kayla Hensley (Randall), Kelly Boyd and extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homestead Hospice for their love and care during a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 in memory of Kyle.
Please sign the registry online at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 28, 2019