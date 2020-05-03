L. Jerry Thigpen
September 24, 1948 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- L. Jerry Thigpen, 71, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverend Chip Miller officiating. A date for a formal celebration of life and reception will be announced at a later date. The family may be reached at their residence. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Dr., #3k, Macon, GA 31210.
Mr. Thigpen was a veteran of the United States Marines. He joined at the age of 18, went to Vietnam and returned to the United States, serving the rest of his term in Washington, D.C. In 1977, he and his business partner, Jeff Pyles, opened Cabinets-N-Woodworks, where he worked until he became ill in February 2020.
Mr. Thigpen loved snow skiing, fishing, spending time in the mountains, and traveling. He served as a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church and served many years on the school board of First Presbyterian Day School.
Mr. Thigpen was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Thigpen and brother, Jim Thigpen.
Mr. Thigpen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lynda Thigpen of Macon; daughter, Shelly Rowell (Pate) of Macon; grandson, Chase "Cowboy" Rowell of Macon; and mother, Lucy Hinson Thigpen of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.