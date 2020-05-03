L. Jerry Thigpen
1948 - 2020
September 24, 1948 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- L. Jerry Thigpen, 71, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverend Chip Miller officiating. A date for a formal celebration of life and reception will be announced at a later date. The family may be reached at their residence. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Dr., #3k, Macon, GA 31210.
Mr. Thigpen was a veteran of the United States Marines. He joined at the age of 18, went to Vietnam and returned to the United States, serving the rest of his term in Washington, D.C. In 1977, he and his business partner, Jeff Pyles, opened Cabinets-N-Woodworks, where he worked until he became ill in February 2020.
Mr. Thigpen loved snow skiing, fishing, spending time in the mountains, and traveling. He served as a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church and served many years on the school board of First Presbyterian Day School.
Mr. Thigpen was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Thigpen and brother, Jim Thigpen.
Mr. Thigpen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lynda Thigpen of Macon; daughter, Shelly Rowell (Pate) of Macon; grandson, Chase "Cowboy" Rowell of Macon; and mother, Lucy Hinson Thigpen of Macon.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for L. Jerry Thigpen



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynda, I am so sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. I have such good memories of y'all from our time in Macon. I pray that you will find comfort in the arms of Jesus and the security of His salvation. Virginia and Guyton James
Virginia James
Friend
