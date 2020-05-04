L. Jerry Thigpen
September 24, 1948 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- L. Jerry Thigpen, 71, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverend Chip Miller officiating. A date for a formal celebration of life and reception will be announced at a later date. The family may be reached at their residence. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Dr., #3k, Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.