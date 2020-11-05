LaConstance "Connie" Bonds
Dry Branch, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for LaConstance "Connie" Bonds will be held 1 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at White Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Twiggs County. Rev. Otha Wright will officiate. Mrs. Bonds, 65, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Gill Bonds, Sr; two children, Andre Bonds, Darion (Danielle) Bonds; two sisters; three brothers; ten grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.