LaConstance "Connie" Bonds
LaConstance "Connie" Bonds
Dry Branch, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for LaConstance "Connie" Bonds will be held 1 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at White Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Twiggs County. Rev. Otha Wright will officiate. Mrs. Bonds, 65, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Gill Bonds, Sr; two children, Andre Bonds, Darion (Danielle) Bonds; two sisters; three brothers; ten grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
White Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
