1/
Lamar Cash
October 22, 1934 - September 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Lamar Cash, 85, passed away September 13, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Stephens County Memorial Gardens, 3650 Hwy. 17, Toccoa, GA 30577. Reverend Roger Elrod will officiate.
Mr. Cash was born in Lavonia, Georgia to the late Howard and Vera Martin Cash. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech. He served as a Sargent in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Boeing as an engineer. He was of Methodist faith.
Mr. Cash is survived by daughter, Kristen Leigh Cash; son, Garrett Scott Cash; sisters, Laverne Cheeks and Mary Andrews (Jack); brother, Charles Cash; sister-in-law, Docephine Cash. He will be greatly missed by his dear friend, Sharon Peacock.
Mr. Cash was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Cash; brothers, William, Clyde, and Fred Cash; sisters, Lea Blanche Addison, Louise Cheeks, Ruby Burnett Shafer, Helen Burnett, and Sarah Cash.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Stephens County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Mr. Cash, I wish I could’ve talk to you one last time. You always brightened my day when I was younger with new veggies to try from your garden. I loved coming to talk to you where our fence meets in the backyard. You were such a strong man, a trooper to have gone what you went through. Until I see you again at those big golden gates!! I love you.
Love, Brodie B!
Brodie Bishop
Neighbor
