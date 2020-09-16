Lamar Cash

Mr. Cash, I wish I could’ve talk to you one last time. You always brightened my day when I was younger with new veggies to try from your garden. I loved coming to talk to you where our fence meets in the backyard. You were such a strong man, a trooper to have gone what you went through. Until I see you again at those big golden gates!! I love you.

Love, Brodie B!

Brodie Bishop

Neighbor