Lamar Cash
October 22, 1934 - September 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Lamar Cash, 85, passed away September 13, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Stephens County Memorial Gardens, 3650 Hwy. 17, Toccoa, GA 30577. Reverend Roger Elrod will officiate.
Mr. Cash was born in Lavonia, Georgia to the late Howard and Vera Martin Cash. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech. He served as a Sargent in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Boeing as an engineer. He was of Methodist faith.
Mr. Cash is survived by daughter, Kristen Leigh Cash; son, Garrett Scott Cash; sisters, Laverne Cheeks and Mary Andrews (Jack); brother, Charles Cash; sister-in-law, Docephine Cash. He will be greatly missed by his dear friend, Sharon Peacock.
Mr. Cash was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Cash; brothers, William, Clyde, and Fred Cash; sisters, Lea Blanche Addison, Louise Cheeks, Ruby Burnett Shafer, Helen Burnett, and Sarah Cash.
