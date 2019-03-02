Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lamar Studstill

August 22, 1932 - February 21, 2019

Mendota, IL- Owen Lamar Studstill, Sr. passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home in Mendota, Illinois.

Graveside services will be at 11 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Warner Robins. The Reverend Bernard Sonny Mason will officiate.

Born August 22, 1932 in Rhine, Georgia, Lamar was the son of Charlie Bill and Estelle (Cravey) Studstill. He married Doris Ann Atkins on January 1, 1954 in Warner Robins, Georgia. She preceded him in death.

He is survived by his family; sons, Owen Lamar "Lee" (Melinda) Studstill, Jr., of Arlington, Illinois, and Cole (Kim) Studstill of Peru, Illinois; granddaughters Anna (Ross Butler) Studstill of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Summer Studstill of Arlington, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother, Clayton Studstill.

Lamar grew up in Dodge and Irwin Counties. He received his master's degree from Emory University. He served as a minister in the Methodist Church for several South Georgia churches in the 1960's. He also taught and coached in the Twiggs County and Houston County School systems in the 1970's and early 80s, and in the 1970's also taught and coached at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon and Barnesville Academy in Barnesville. Lamar was also a broadcaster, working as a radio disc jockey in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, including radio stations in Macon and Warner Robins in the 1960's and 1970's.

Lamar and his family bought their first radio stations in 1982 in Swainsboro, Georgia, and subsequently bought radio stations in Peach County, and then eight radio stations in Illinois, where he has lived since 1991.

Lamar always had a soft spot for all children, but he especially doted over his grandchildren, Anna and Summer. He commemorated their childhoods by writing two books about them when they graduated from High School, in 2006 for Anna, and 2014 for Summer. In celebration of Lamar's love of children, please direct any memorial donations to .

Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, Illinois in charge of arrangements.





