Lana "Sparky" Myers Moore
Jones County, Georgia- Lana Meyers Moore, 60, of Graystone Pointe Drive, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 10:00am - 12:00pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Services will be private.
Mrs. Moore was born May 28, 1958, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and had lived in Jones County for the past twenty-five years. She was the daughter of the late John Myers and Margie Pitts Myers Holcomb. Mrs. Moore was a longtime truck driver for Hazel Trucking Company and her biggest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Moore and by her beloved step-father: Gene Holcomb.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Jessica and Elijah Wellborn; grandchildren: Rosanna Denise Baker, Sierra Nicole Leuenberger and Evan James Wellborn; brothers: Martin G. Myers, Brian Myers, John Myers and by sister: Stephanie Haynes.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be handling the arrangements for Lana Moore.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019