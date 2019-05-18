Lana O. Helms
January 4, 1944 - May 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Lana Helms passed away on the evening of Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Houston Healthcare. She was 75 years old.
Born in Busan, South Korea on January 4, 1944, Lana met her future husband, Earl, while he served his country in the military. They were married on July 10, 1970 and happily settled in the United States together. Lana was a career mother and homemaker who dearly loved her family and friends.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 48 years, Eiland Earl Helms of Warner Robins and her son, Evan Helms of Memphis, Tennessee.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lana O. Helms
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2019