Lannetta Bradley Kendrick
1955 - 2020
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Lannetta Bradley Kendrick will be held 10 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Richard N. Robinson, Jr. will officiate. Mrs. Kendrick, 65, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Ronald Kendrick; four children, Felicia Kendrick Ferguson (Bennett), Brenicia Kendrick Nelson, Ronald Kendrick and Shantoya Kendrick; three brothers, Ronnie Bradley, David Bradley (Jennie) and Randy Bradley (Doretha); seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 1, 2020
Rest in peace.Will miss talking to you.
Debra Blount
Family
