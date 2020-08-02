Laquita Collins
September 16, 1947 - July 30, 2020
Macon, GA- God called Laquita home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Laquita was born in Montezuma, Ga on September 16, 1947. She lived most of her life in Macon with her husband of 56 years Wanzie T. Collins. She was lovingly referred to as "MaMaw" by her family. She enjoyed baking with the grandchildren, spending time with family and friends, and participating in dog therapy with her beloved Max. Laquita was also an integral part in the establishment of the family printing business Panaprint.
She is preceded in death by her parents Everette and Elizabeth (Betty) Barfield and brother Hubert "Lucky" Barfield.
She is survived by her husband Wanzie Collins; sister Sara Nelson (David); sons Everette "Rette" Collins (Julie) and Christian Collins (Randy); grandchildren Thomas Collins (Katelyn Jennings), Ashlyn Collins, Kelly Collins, and Claire Collins; great granddaughter Riverlyn Collins.
Visitation services will be held from 6-8pm on Sunday, August 2nd at Hart's Cupola on Peake Rd. A private burial service will be held in Perry at Woodlawn cemetery on Monday August 3rd.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Macon Rescue
Mission.
