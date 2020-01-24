Laraine "Rainey Pop" Stephens
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Laraine Elizabeth Stephens will be held 11 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor David Stanley will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Stephens, 64, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Tomicia (Timothy) Johnson, Christopher (Tonia) Rivers, Sr.; Fiance`, Duane Rivers; two sisters Karmin (Bennie, Jr.) Baker, Deborah Stephens; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020