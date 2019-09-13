LaRita Ellen Boggs
April 28, 1926 - September 9, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- LaRita Boggs, 93, entered into rest on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born in Beaver, Oklahoma, LaRita was the daughter of the late Glen W. Smith and Letha M. Smith Sullivan. A woman of strong faith, LaRita was a devoted member of First Assembly in Warner Robins. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and creating ceramics. Most of all, LaRita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, LaRita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil C. Boggs, Sr.; sons, Cecil C. Boggs, Jr. and Andrew P. Boggs; and siblings, Levele DeWitt, Glenda Mercer, Nana Dell Kelly and Jerry Smith.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Denny Boggs (Pam), Paul Boggs (Heather) and Kevin Boggs (Theresa); daughter-in-law, Jeanie Boggs; sisters, Doris Russell (Allen), Mary Smith; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Theresa and Kevin Boggs for moving in with Mrs. Boggs to take care of her after her fall and surgery.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home, with a funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Boggs immediately following at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Boggs will be laid to rest next to her husband in Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for LaRita Ellen Boggs
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019