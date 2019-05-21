Larry A. Reese, USAF CMSGT retired
03/27/1942 - 05/18/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Larry A. Reese, 77, of Turkey Creek Road, passed away Saturday morning, May 18, 2019, at his residence.
Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 3:00PM in the chapel at Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Georgia. The family will receive visitors from 2:00PM to 3:00PM before the service. Burial with full military honors will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens, in Warner Robins, Georgia. Rev. Bob Powell and Rev. David Brinson will officiate.
Mr. Larry was born in Gideon, Missouri in 1942. He is the son of the late James Martin Reese and Liza Marie Reese. He was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and one sister. Larry lead a distinguished military career of over 26 years in service to the United States Air Force. After many adventures, he retired as Chief Master Sergeant-Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 19th Air Refueling Wing at Robins Air Force Base. Retirement time was well spent farming in Tennessee and then Georgia. His life touched many people around the world.
He had a great love for his wife of 57 years, Nelda S. (Waltrip) Reese, as well as his children Dana (Kevin) Ray, Kim (Jim) Hendrix, and Tonia (Jonathan) Davis. His grandchildren Hannah, Jordan Ray; Cellest (Josh) Godwin, Zachary, Harlee, Millie, James, Peyton Hendrix; Levi, Madison Davis. Great granddaughter Emma Grace Godwin. Brother Kenneth Reese, Sister Doris Tarkington Jackson, along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2019