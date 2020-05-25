Larry Augustine Brown
East Elmhurst, New York- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Larry Augustine Brown will be held 11 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Gray Georgia.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Larry Augustine Brown
Published in The Telegraph on May 25, 2020.