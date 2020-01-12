Larry Carter
November 17, 1941 - January 8, 2020
Gray, GA- Larry Carter, 78, of Gray, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The family will greet friends from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Brown Carter of Gray; two daughters, Kelly Carter, and Julie Stewart (Richard), both of Gray; son, David Madison Carter (Elizabeth) of Gray; four grandchildren, Jobe Stewart, Wyatt Madison Carter, Lydia Carter, and Cullen Carter, all of Gray; two sisters, Diane Hoyal (Lanny) of St. Simons Island, Georgia and Delbra Bowden (Wendell) of Macon; and sister-in-law, Patty Thompson of Twiggs County.
Mr. Carter was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam conflict. He was a Christian.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020