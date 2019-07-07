Larry Clinton Kelly
April 4, 1953 - July 3, 2019
Panama City Beach, FL- Larry Clinton Kelly, 66, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Mr. Kelly was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Horace Clinton Kelly and Dorothy Carroll Kelly. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Larry was a member of the WRHS Band where he was best known as "Kelly, the bass drum player." He loved the marching band which led into a very profound love for all genres of music, especially smooth blues and jazz, and music from the 60's and 70's.
Upon moving to Panama City Beach, Larry developed a passion for photography. He received so much joy from capturing sunrises and sunsets and wanted to share this love with everyone. He sincerely believed the beach was as close as you could get to heaven on earth. Larry never met a stranger. He had a magnetic personality and a contagious laugh. Everyone enjoyed being around him and hearing the latest joke -- he loved to make people laugh. Larry also appreciated talking with people who were visiting the beach, learning all about them and their lives. He was a Georgia Bulldog through and through. He loved Saturdays between the hedges and his DAWGS!
Survivors include his sister, Carol Kelly Jordan (Byron) of Charleston, South Carolina; niece, Kelly Dawn Jordan (Sue Holub) of Milton, Georgia; nephew, John Charles Jordan of New Orleans, Louisiana; great-nephews, Benjamin Joseph Jordan and Maxwell Cooper Jordan of Milton, Georgia; and uncle, Rev. John B. Carroll (Ann) of Macon.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend John B. Carroll, Jr. officiating. Afterward, Larry will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019