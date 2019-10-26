Larry D. Pyle
10/09/1945 - 10/24/2019
DRY BRANCH, GA- Larry Dexter Pyle, 74, of Hwy 129, passed away Thursday in Macon.
Services will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at 2:00PM at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Burial with full military honors will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Charles Carter and Dr. Mark Grinsted will officiate.
Mr. Pyle was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of the late Roy and Willis Upchurch Pyle. Larry was a retired Civil Engineer in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant He was a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church and attended Friendship Baptist Church. Larry was a member of Shellstone Creek Hunting Club and loved the outdoors hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Neva M. Pyle. Sons, Larry (Roxanne) Pyle and Christopher M. (Lisa) Pyle. Grandchildren, Devyn Pyle, Haley B. Schofill, and Emily M. Pyle. Sisters, B. June Burk, and Betty (James) Vincent. Brother, Ronnie D. Pyle. Sister in law, Geneva (Richard) Heideman. Brother in law Jerry (Mary) Burk. Nieces and Nephews, Lisa Walkup, Kevin Burk, Jimmy Vincent, Nathan Vincent, John Heideman, Jerrin Burk, Mariesa Blake.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Monday at Stone Creek Baptist Church.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2019