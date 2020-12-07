Larry Damron
October 7, 1946 - December 3, 2020
Byron, Georgia - Larry Dale Damron, 74, of Byron, Georgia went off to tend to Heaven's cattle on December 3, 2020. Born in Tennessee, Larry was one of five children, to the late Moody and Grace. A funeral service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sardis-Heard with the Reverend Buddy Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park.
He was married to the love of his life, Dianne, of 34 years, and was the #1 Dad to his two girls, Ashley Wyatt (Joshua) and Casey Byrd (Bruce). He was a devoted Papa to his two granddaughters Emma Wyatt and Ava Byrd. He will also forever remain in the hearts of his step-father Bob Butler, siblings who remain here on earth and those he has joined in heaven, many nieces, nephews, other beloved family members and friends.
Larry enjoyed coaching senior league baseball for many seasons, and continued to coach his daughters ball teams throughout the years. If he wasn't driving the John Deere out in the cow pasture, he could be found bowling turkeys at the alley in competitive league play. He was a member of East Macon United Methodist church and regularly attended Harmony Community Church.
He served in the Army National Guard, retired from Robins Air Force Base, and delved into rental property maintenance and management until he was called home by our Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to consider a donation to either the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Sardis-Heard Funerals and Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia, 31216 has charge of the arrangements.