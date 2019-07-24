Larry Douglas Stephens
June 24, 1960 - July 20, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Larry Stephens, 59, entered into rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Houston Medical Center. The son of Sue Langston and the late Bob Stephens, Larry was born in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for four years and completed a tour in Germany. After his military career, Larry worked at First Quality in Macon, Georgia, for 27 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and was a baseball enthusiast. Larry will forever be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be treasured by his mother; brothers, Mickey Stephens (Kathy) of
Warner Robins, Randy Stephens (Debbie) of Wetumpka, Alabama; step-sisters and step-brother, Barbara Daniel (Wayne), Judy Goheen, Amanda MaGouirk (Wayne), Margaret Redmond, Marti Coleman (Craig), Speedy Langston; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 24, 2019